LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury selection has begun in the trial of a woman charged in a crash that resulted in the deaths of three Indiana school children who were crossing the street to catch the bus.
Alyssa Shepherd is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide and passing a school bus causing injury.
The crash happened Oct. 30, 2018, when Xavier and Mason Ingle, along with their older sister, Alivia, were hit and killed as they crossed the two-lane street to get on the school bus.
Maverick Law, age 11, was also hit, but survived.
If convicted, Shepherd could be sentenced to 21-1/2 years.
"I know some people wish harm with her and her family -- and you know others like me, you felt like she suffered a lot," said Michael White, who works in Rochester. "Obviously she didn't mean to do what she did that day."
Her trial is expected to last through Friday.
Related:
- Police officers will ride school buses in Bartholomew County to enforce stop arm safety
- Father of Ind. child killed in crash tells public to stop threatening suspect's family
- Petition seeking to make ignoring school bus warning lights a federal crime
- Family of 3 siblings hit and killed at Indiana bus stop speak out after tragedy
- 24-year-old driver arrested after 3 Indiana siblings hit and killed waiting for a school bus
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.