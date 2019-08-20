NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jury selection continued for a second day Tuesday for the murder trial of a man accused of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend nearly five years ago.
Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing and dismembering Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville home in September of 2014. Court documents say he cooked and ate some of her organs. Because the high-profile case has received a lot of publicity since 2014, jurors are being chosen from a pool of 60 jurors in Noblesville, which is in Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis.
"It's amazing how many of the jurors here heard of the case or had knowledge of the case, even this far north," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.
As he has done during many courtroom appearances, Oberhansley on Tuesday interrupted the proceedings to introduce himself and express his dislike for his defense team.
Again today, as attorney Brent Westerfeld was introducing his team, Joseph Oberhansley stood up out of turn and spoke over Westerfeld in order to introduce himself. He’s made it clear each day in court that he’s not a fan of his defense team.— Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) August 20, 2019
Eight jurors were seated on Monday, but Judge Vicki Carmichael excused one of the jurors late Tuesday morning because the woman had spoken to her family about the case after being seated. That leaves five open spots. Four alternate jurors also need to be chosen.
It has taken nearly five years for Oberhansley to stand trial, partly because of questions about his mental capacity to assist in his own defense. He was hospitalized for more than six months at Logansport State Hospital after a judge ruled he wasn't capable of participating in the trial.
In 2019, a report was filed from Logansport certifying that Oberhansley was competent and he was released back to police custody. In July, a Clark County, Indiana, judge ruled he was competent to stand trial and that the prosecution would not seek the death penalty.
Clark County's former prosecutor had planned to seek the death penalty but Mull told the court in June he no longer planned to pursue it, saying in a filing that there was a high risk of the case being overturned on appeal due to Oberhansley's mental status. He also indicated that Oberhansley's attorneys agreed not to use mental health information in his defense, based on Oberhansley's refusal to use an insanity defense.
Obrhansley’s attorney, Brent Westerfeld, has tried to withdraw from the case more than once. Judge Vicki Carmichael denied his latest request during Monday's proceedings. Oberhansley has accused his attorney of misrepresenting him and evidence.
Once all jurors have been seated, they will be bused to Clark County for the duration of the trial. Jurors will also be sequestered, meaning they can't go home or access any electronic devices until the trial concludes, even on weekends. Family members can visit on Sunday afternoons, but will be monitored by deputies.
Jury selection is expected to wrap up on Tuesday. The trial itself could continue through the end of August and into September.
