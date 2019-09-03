LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors and the defense team for Joseph Oberhansley will select a new jury Wednesday.
Oberhansley is accused of killing ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in Jeffersonville and eating part of her organs.
Jury selection is happening in Hamilton County, Indiana, due to media attention. A jury was initially selected in August, but a mistrial was declared after a witness testified about Oberhansley's past drug use, which was not allowed.
Once a new jury is selected, they will be bused to Clark County for the trial.
Related Stories:
- New trial date set in Oberhansley murder case
Accused killer Joseph Oberhansley tells reporters he's not guilty hours after jury chosen in trial
Jury in murder trial for Joseph Oberhansley to be sequestered
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.