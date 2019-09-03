LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors and the defense team for Joseph Oberhansley will select a new jury Wednesday.

Oberhansley is accused of killing ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in Jeffersonville and eating part of her organs.

Jury selection is happening in Hamilton County, Indiana, due to media attention. A jury was initially selected in August, but a mistrial was declared after a witness testified about Oberhansley's past drug use, which was not allowed.

Once a new jury is selected, they will be bused to Clark County for the trial.

