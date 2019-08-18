JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - Jury selection is set to begin Monday for a southern Indiana man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and eating her body parts.
Joseph Oberhansley has been in custody since 2014, when police say he broke into the home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.
In July, a Clark County judge ruled that Oberhansley is competent to stand trial and that the death penalty would be ruled out.
Oberhansley has been vocal about not having any mental issues and told the judge using an insanity defense would be like admitting guilt.
Jury selection will begin Monday in Hamilton County and will return to Clark County once jurors are seated.
