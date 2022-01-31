LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin questioning prospective jurors in the trial of the former LMPD detective charged in the Breonna Taylor raid on Tuesday.
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death but is standing trial on three felony charges of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments during the March 13, 2020, raid.
Cincinnati attorney Stew Mathews, who represents Hankison, tried to ban media from covering the jury selection process, saying it could affect the candor of perspective jurors.
But attorneys for WDRB and other media outlets filed motions saying selection must be done in public, and Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed, ruling against Hankison's attorney. So the media will be allowed to be present as prospective jurors are questioned, but cameras are not allowed so the identity of jurors is protected.
The city paid $12 million in 2020 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother, but the two former officers who fired shots that struck Taylor were not charged. Those officers could be called to testify in this trial, according to a motion filed by Hankison's defense.
Each wanton endangerment charge Hankison faces carries a prison sentence of one to five years.
The selection process could take weeks, and the trial is scheduled to continue into March.
