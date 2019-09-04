NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors and the defense team for Joseph Oberhansley have begun the process of selecting a jury for his second murder trial.
Oberhansley is accused of killing ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in her Jeffersonville home and eating part of her organs in September 2014.
Jury selection is happening in Hamilton County, Indiana, because of the heavy media coverage of the case. A jury was initially selected in August, but Judge Vicki Carmichael declared a mistrial after a witness mentioned Oberhansley's past drug use, which both sides have agreed not to bring up during the trial.
A total of 75 potential jurors were scheduled to show up Wednesday, but there were 19 late deferrals and six no shows. That leaves the pool of potential jurors at 50.
Once a new jury is seated, jurors will be bused to Clark County for the trial, where they will remain sequestered until it concludes. That includes weekends.
The jury will also have no access to electronics, and family members can visit only on Sunday afternoons. Visits will be monitored by deputies to make sure there's no discussion of the trial.
