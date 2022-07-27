LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County woman said she "just had a feeling" before buying a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off worth $750,000.
In a news release Tuesday, the lottery said Lisa Miller, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, bought the $30 Jackpot Fortune Limited Edition scratch-off Sunday from a vending machine at the Kroger on Bypass Road.
"Last week, I had a dream that I’d won $3,000 on this same ticket," Miller said. "I was excited about winning $3,000, never imagining I would win $750,000."
Miller said she didn’t play the ticket but scratched off the barcode and scanned it instead to see if it was a winner.
"I saw 'see KLC Corp' pop up on the screen and thought, 'It’s a big one,'" she said. "I’ve never seen that message before."
Miller was shopping with her boyfriend but didn’t say anything to anyone and immediately walked out of the store. She started to scratch the ticket off when she uncovered the "gold bar" symbol indicating the prize is won automatically.
"This is a big one," she said. "I’ve got to sit down."
She got in the truck and waited for her boyfriend to get in before telling him the news.
Miller said she didn't sleep Sunday night and claimed the $750,000 at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville the next day. After taxes, she walked out with a check for $532,000.
"This is a blessing," Miller said.
She plans to pay off bills and put some of the winnings toward remodeling her home.
Miller told officials she only plays the lottery when she has a certain feeling and doesn’t play every day. This isn’t the first time Miller has claimed a large prize. In June 2020, she won $50,000 on a $5 Big Money Scratch-off ticket.
Kroger will receive a $7,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
