FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Justice Secretary is sounding the alarm about the increasing number of women in the state's prison system.
Justice Secretary John Tilley told the Interim Judiciary Committee on Friday that, overall, Kentucky’s prisons are still way overcrowded, but the number of inmates is at least stabilizing at around 24,000.
But Tilley said the number of women behind bars is exploding. While Kentucky ranks tenth overall in prison growth per capita, the commonwealth is number two in the number of women behind bars.
"We have more women in prison than the state of New York," Tilley told lawmakers.
Roughly 3000 women are in state custody, plus 3000 more county inmates. Tilley said the number of incarcerated women is growing at five times the rate of the male inmate population.
When WDRB News asked why, Tilley did not hesitate in his response. “Mental illness and addiction,” he said.
Tilley said many of these women need time in treatment, not prison. He said the fact that many of the female inmates are being housed in county jails without drug treatment programs complicates the problem.
Rep. Joni Jenkins, a Louisville Democrat who is House Minority Whip, agreed.
"We don't have equal treatment for substance abuse for women as we do for men," she said. "There's a lot of challenges ahead of us, and I hope as we go into a budget session next year we can start addressing those things."
Tilley said he is recommending a reform package that includes making minor drug possession and theft offenses misdemeanors instead of felonies, and directs offenders to treatment programs.
He said the number of women behind bars is having a negative ripple effect.
"I think that's one of the reasons why you see more children in our state impacted by incarceration than any other state in the country," Tilley told WDRB News. "That's troubling and that causes so many other issues, so much strain on our safety net programs and our schools."
Tilley said he hopes to convince lawmakers that the criminal justice reforms he is recommending will not just save the state money, but also help save the state's families.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.