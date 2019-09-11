LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little more than two months before he became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes, Justify failed a drug test in California, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
He tested positive for scopolamine, a banned substance that can enhance performance in large doses, veterinarians say.
The New York Times reports test results and internal communications show California regulators waited several weeks before telling Justify's trainer Bob Baffert of the test, which was taken after his prized colt had just won the Santa Anita Derby in order to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.
Four months later, the report found, the California Horse Racing Board ended its investigation into the matter altogether.
Read the full piece here. This story will be updated.
