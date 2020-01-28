LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky "Beliebers" have a reason to celebrate: Justin Bieber is coming to Louisville in August.
The Grammy Award-winning superstar is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 12. Bieber will be joined by special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
Bieber is also scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena on Aug. 18.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting at noon on Feb. 14 at the venue's box office or at ticketmaster.com. Some fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets for the concert before Feb. 14. American Express Card Members can buy tickets early, starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 through 10 p.m. Feb. 13. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.
Bieber's CHANGES album drops on Feb. 14, but the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering album pre-sales, the Changes Tour pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise on Feb. 3.
Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
According to a news release, Bieber's music has been streamed more than 50 billion times, with over 60 million album equivalent sales worldwide.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.