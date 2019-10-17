Juul
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Juul announced Thursday it will stop selling its fruit and dessert flavored e-cigarettes.

The company's mango, crème, fruit and cucumber flavors were previously only available online.

Juul has faced backlash nationally because of its popularity among teenagers. But some in the vaping industry think the company's recent move is smoke and mirrors.

"I find it convenient that Juul took all their fruit flavors off the market, yet left their No. 1 market share, mint, on the market," said Troy LeBlanc, president of the Kentucky Smoke Free Association.

LeBlanc also owns Derb E Cigs and refuses to stock Juul products in his stores.

Analysts said mint and menthol account for 60% of Juul's retail sales. Those flavors will remain on the shelves in stores and gas stations.

Juul said in a statement that it wants to regain the public's trust and is working with regulators to "fight underage use."

A Carrollton, Kentucky, family is suing Juul, alleging the company used marketing tactics and social media to appeal to children. The parents said their daughter started using Juul at age 11. 

