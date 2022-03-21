LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile died in a crash over the weekend in southern Kentucky.
Around 11 a.m. March 20, Kentucky State Police said a Chrysler van collided head-on with a Ford Mustang on Bridgewater Road in Adair County.
A juvenile in the back seat of the Mustang was killed. The 16-year-old driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.
The woman driving the van and her two passengers had minor injuries.
The name of the juvenile killed has not yet been released.
