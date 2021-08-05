LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital Thursday night after being shot several times.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Second Division were called to the 4100 block of Bank Street, near South 41st Street, around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
On scene, officers found a "male juvenile" who had been shot multiple times, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Police believe the shooting took place at another location and the victim drove himself to Bank Street.
The male, whose age is unknown, was "conscious and alert" while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition was unknown as of Thursday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
