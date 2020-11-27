LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile in Old Louisville.
LMPD First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South First Street.
When Louisville Metro Police officers arrived at the scene, they found a female, who is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, who had been shot, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The teenager was "conscious and alert" while being rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, Smiley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. LMPD's First Division detectives are investigating the shooting.
