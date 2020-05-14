LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A minor was shot in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for LMPD, said a juvenile was shot at least once at a home on South 23rd Street, not far from Algonquin Parkway, at about 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to University Hospital. Smiley said he was conscious and alert when transported, and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
