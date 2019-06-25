LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say three juveniles are being charged with a shooting in Smoketown Sunday night that left a man in critical condition.
In a release, LMPD says the males are between 14 and 17 years old.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at South Clay Street and Roselane Court, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Responding officers found a man at the scene with a gunshot wound, Mitchell said. He was transported to a local hospital where he was last reported in critical condition.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.