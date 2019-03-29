LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two juveniles were shot Friday night in the California neighborhood.
MetroSafe said it happened just before 7 p.m. at 16th and Broadway.
Once on the scene, officers located two male juveniles with gunshot wounds to their legs, according to LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington.
Both victims were stable when they were transported to a local hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.
There are no suspects in this case and it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
