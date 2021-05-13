LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer killed on the job.
Diesel's handler spotted a car belonging to a domestic battery suspect in Columbus, and the man took off running. Diesel chased him into woods near Interstate 65.
Another officer later found Diesel's body along the interstate.
Investigators said a car hit Diesel while he chased the suspect. Officers later found the suspect hiding in a ravine and arrested him.
K-9 Diesel served with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office for four years.
