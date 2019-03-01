LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man on home incarceration pretended to be a girl on Instagram to get naked pictures of young girls in Australia.
The Attorney General's office helped arrest Shaun Dickson after they say he was involved in child pornography -- but it's not his first time facing these charges.
"He already has charges and was on home incarceration for the same exact offenses in circuit court," said Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf as she looked over his court records Friday morning. "Apparently, that is the case. That's what I am seeing."
Dickson, age 22, was on home incarceration for a November 2017 case involving similar child pornography charges.
During that 3-month investigation, Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says it found Dickson was sending sexually explicit pictures to a minor in Greece via Skype.
From that case he was placed on HIP and told he could not have any communication devices.
In the most recent case, investigators say Dickson violated those terms and became a re-offender.
They say he posed as an 11-year-old girl on Instagram and communicated with several minors from Australia.
One of those children was an 8-year-old girl.
Police say Dickson directed the girl to send him naked pictures of herself and threatened her when she wouldn't send more.
LMPD arrested him Thursday after executing a search warrant at his home and finding communication devices with the pictures of the girl on them.
In court, the judge said Dickson faces several charges including having matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distributing that material.
Dickson is being held on a $250,000 cash bond and is expected back in court in 10 days.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.