LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man wanted for a domestic violence charge was taken into custody early Wednesday, but he is now facing numerous additional charges after his arrest.
Jacob Rich, 35, was in court Thursday morning after officers say they found him wearing body armor and carrying several guns - as well as an assortment of drugs.
Police say they already had a warrant for Rich's arrest in connection to the domestic violence incident, and he was spotted getting in and out of a van in a back alley on Herman Street, near South 38th Street, around 4 a.m. on Feb. 6.
According to court documents, when Rich was arrested he was wearing body armor with a 9mm handgun strapped to his chest. Officers say they found three additional guns hidden in his pockets and in his body armor.
All of the weapons were fully loaded and had extra magazines, according to police. The serial numbers of at least one of the weapons was scratched out.
Additionally, police say they found "an enormous" amount of ammunition on Rich. He was also carrying several knives.
When police searched the van, officers say they found "a massive amount" of drugs, ammunition and a rifle. This included a safe that police say contained bags of marijuana. Police say they also found drugs -- including suspected THC, LSD, OxyContin, cocaine and Levitra.
During his court appearance, Rich showed obvious signs of disgust as he rolled his eyes several times as the county attorney read through his laundry list of charges.
The county asked the judge to raise his $25,000 bond to $500,000 cash, since the arrest came while he had pending assault and domestic violence charges.
The judge agreed, despite the public defender's plea for a $10,000 bond and home incarceration.
Rich was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, 13 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, defacing a firearm and additional charges related to the alleged domestic violence incident.
Rich is due back in court on Feb. 18.
