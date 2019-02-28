LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third person accused of hitting an LMPD officer's cruiser with a stolen car has pleaded not guilty.
Police arrested 20-year-old Jordon Monahan on Feb. 27, one day after an officer noticed a suspicious car that had been reported stolen behind a Jeffersontown hotel near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Police say Monohan was driving the stolen car, and Sean Pendleton and Damien Maddox were inside. Investigators say the suspects hit the officer's cruiser with the stolen car, and the officer shot at the men.
Pendleton and Maddox, both 18, pleaded not guilty during their court appearances on Wednesday.
Initially, investigators said one of the men shot at the officer, but now they're not sure. She was hurt when the suspects hit her cruiser with the stolen car, but is expected to be okay.
According to arrest reports, Pendleton and Maddox reportedly admitted to being passengers in the stolen vehicle.
Monahan faces several charges, including attempted murder. His bond was set at $100,000.
