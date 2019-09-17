LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of leading police on a multi-county chase was in court in Louisville Tuesday, after being extradited from Shelby County where he was arrested last week.
William Beard, 21, was under court supervision when police say he stole a woman's purse then led police on a chase that started in east Louisville and ended in Shelby County.
Beard faces a long list of charges. Police say he was armed with a gun on Sept. 12 when he stole a woman's purse, then went to the Walmart in Middletown. Police found Beard's car in the parking lot, but Beard was able to get to it and drive away after exiting the store.
During the chase, an LMPD officer crashed into an SUV. The officer was taken to the hospital along with two people from the other vehicle. Three other police vehicles, including two from Middletown and one from LMPD, were damaged in the chase.
Police finally caught up with Beard at his home in Shelby County. He was arrested in a nearby wooded area.
Beard's attorney requested home incarceration and no bond. The judge denied that request and set bond at $100,000, noting that Beard was already on court supervision when he was arrested.
Beard faces a long list of charges including robbery, criminal mischief and attempted assault of a police officer. His next court appearance is scheduled for October.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.