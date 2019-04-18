LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky hopes to clean the air with more than $230,000 and some new school buses.
Five school districts - Bullitt, Jefferson, Franklin, Letcher and Green counties -will each get tens of thousands of dollars to replace old diesel buses with newer models.
The new buses are expected to emit 98 percent less particulate matter and 90 percent less nitrogen oxide than the older buses, according to a news release from Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet.
"These new, cleaner buses will make a difference," said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely, in a statement. "Students in these districts will breathe easier, and their communities will benefit from cleaner air."
Experts say exposure to diesel exhaust can cause serious health problems like asthma and can worsen existing heart and lung disease.
The money comes from the Kentucky Division for Air Quality and the federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.
