LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A charity race unlike any other.
Organizers got creative for the Blessings in a Backpack .5K. It's not a 5K, the race is just 546-yards and went through Butchertown in Louisville Saturday morning.
Halfway through, racers stopped for coffee and cupcakes for energy. At the end of the race, they celebrated with a pizza party.
"It's our very first year putting on a .5K here in Louisville, and we sold out this year, and we actually had people coming up and registering last minute. So just the outpouring of love and support from our community is just absolutely amazing," Robin Rueff, with Blessings in a Backpack, said.
Proceeds went to Blessings in a Backpack. The program provides food for the weekends to Louisville kids who might otherwise go hungry.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.