LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We've all heard about people stealing packages off of front porches. But a pair of thieves in Indianapolis got the packages before they ever got to their destination.
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest of two men who robbed a mailman in broad daylight.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the men approached the mail carrier in his stopped truck. One of the men showed the worker a gun, demanding all the mail in the vehicle.
Postal inspectors say postal crimes happen everywhere, so everyone should be watching out for their friendly neighborhood mailmen.
"We have high mail theft in affluent areas, we have mail theft in not so affluent areas," Laura Carter, postal inspector, said. "It all depends on where these criminals live and where they surround themselves and what they're looking for or targeting."
Indianapolis Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
