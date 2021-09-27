LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, whose sex parties ended up costing the University of Louisville men's basketball a national championship, is back in jail.
Powell is charged with fleeing or evading police and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said she was a passenger in a car during a traffic stop on Dixie Highway near Ralph Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Officers said she ran from the car into the woods, but they were able to catch her. They said they found a pipe used to smoke crack in one of her pockets.
She already had a warrant out for her arrest from southern Indiana.
In her book, Breaking Cardinal Rules, she claimed she hosted sex parties for recruits at a dorm on campus.
