LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Community and Technical System officials say president Jay Box is set to retire in June 2020.
Box announced at a Board of Regents meeting on Friday that he will no longer be in office beginning on June 30. Box has served as the KCTCS president overseeing 16 community and technical colleges since January 2015.
Officials say Box's retirement is taking place a year before his contract was set to expire. The system is seeking the help of a search firm to find a replacement.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.