LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky education officials have released new guidelines for school this fall.
Schools are advised not to have preschoolers wear masks because they pose a higher risk of strangulation and suffocation for younger students. The state says social distancing is critical for preschools.
Also, students who are learning online are expected to participate each day in one of a variety of ways. That includes video or phone communication between the teacher and an individual student or group of students, or students logging into learning software or submitting paper-based assignments.
