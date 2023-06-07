LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The majority of Kentucky students have not rebounded from the pandemic.
Top educators and lawmakers are reviewing what needs be done to fix the problem. Kentucky Department of Education presented test score data all the way from 2016 to a joint meeting of lawmakers Tuesday.
KDE's Rhonda Simmons started the data presentation with the warning 2021 test scores are incomplete because of limited testing and added 2019 to 2022 was sometimes a different style test so it's not always an "apple to apple" comparison.
Kentucky state assessment testing is tracked in four levels.
The lowest level is called "Novice," which means they haven't met the standard set for that grade level. Then, "Apprentice" is limited but basic understanding of the content. Next, "Proficient" means they've got it -- and "Distinguished" would be a comprehensive understanding.
KDE presented the percentage of students in the Proficient or above categories.
WDRB News has analyzed some of the key takeaways.
Social studies saw the largest percentage point difference at 23 points down from 2019 to 2022 at the middle school level, which is indicated with the green line. Elementary level social studies went from 53 percent to 37 percent, a 16 percentage point difference.
Other struggling subjects include middle school reading and high school science.
