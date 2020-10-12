LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival and Amazon are teaming up to recognize champions in the Louisville community.
They began accepting nominations from the community on Monday.
Champions include anyone who's made a big impact in 2020. They can include medical and education champions, as well as neighborhood and warehouse champions.
"2020 has been a year like no other," said Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, in a statement. "Through the challenges, we've seen champions in all walks of life. We want to thank those we've had a special impact in our community -- and we're asking for the public's help to nominate those individuals."
After the nominations have closed, a panel of judges will announce the top six community champions sometime in mid-November.
The winners will receive a $500 Amazon gift card, along with gifts from the Kentucky Derby Festival.
To nominate someone, CLICK HERE.
