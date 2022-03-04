LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival crews unloaded supplies Friday for this weekend's Justice Fest.
The second annual event happens Saturday at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
Jefferson County Public Schools started the Justice Now program in 2020 with a curriculum focused on finding solutions to community issues.
At the Justice Festival on Saturday, 21 different student groups from third to 12th grade will bring their ideas to community partners to make them a reality. They will present their pitches "Shark Tank" style.
"They are the future and they know what we need to do to make change and they're passionate about it, said Dodie Howlett, vice president of marketing and creative strategies at KDF. "And their ideas are so much better than any of us. So I think the most important thing is to just listen and be open-hearted and be willing to lean in and help the kids move these projects forward."
Successful pitches from last year include a play that will be put on at Actors Theater and the passing of the CROWN Act, which bans natural hair discrimination in Louisville.
Justice Fest is a private event, but the projects will be revealed later on KDF's website, here.
