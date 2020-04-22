LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID-19 has put the Kentucky Derby Festival on hold, officials said that doesn't mean you can't have a little "festival fun" at home.
KDF just unveiled Festival at Home activities, which includes a Kids' Corner with coloring pages and word searches, instructions on how to make your own hot air balloon and videos of Derby Festival princesses reading for children.
Many Kentucky Derby Festival events are now set for August, with Thunder Over Louisville scheduled to to be held Aug. 15. It will air on WDRB and livestream on WDRB.com and on WDRB on Roku, Apple and Fire TV.
