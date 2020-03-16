LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival says it is keeping an eye on the coronavirus.
In a news release, KDF says it's monitoring developments surrounding COVID-19 and will provide an update on the 2020 Derby Festival this week. "We have been and continue to be in constant communication with local and state officials, health experts and our many partners. Right now, public health and safety is the top priority."
The festival says it has a responsibility to the community that has supported it for the past 60 years and is encouraging people to do the same. KDF says it appreciates "everyone's patience as we all navigate through this together."
— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) March 16, 2020
Out of concern for public safety, KDF has already cancelled events through April 5 including the Spelling Bee, student art contest Academic Challenge, Spring Fashion Show, FamFest and the Fillies Derby Ball on April 4. On March 12, the festival said it was working to reschedule those events.
KDF presents more than 70 events each spring including the Steamboat Race, Pegasus Parade and the Marathon. The festival's opening ceremony, Thunder Over Louisville, is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020. WDRB Media will broadcast the airshow and fireworks this year.
