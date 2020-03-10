LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is keeping a close eye on how COVID-19 could impact events like Thunder Over Louisville.
Many are concerned after South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, was canceled and the Coachella Music Festival was postponed.
KDF CEO Matt Gibson said Thunder has time on its side with the event still 39 days away.
"We have very extensive emergency action plans, and we've been working very closely with Metro government — and at state government as well — to have conversations about how we would implement things a little differently, especially when you're talking about the challenges that this particular issue creates," Gibson said.
He said his team is looking at all events and talking every day to health officials to see if changes are needed.
Related Stories:
- 2 more Kentuckians test positive for COVID-19, bringing total number to 8
- Fischer: No new coronavirus cases in Louisville as of Tuesday
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.