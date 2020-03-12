LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has postponed all events through April 5 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release Thursday, KDF said it made the decision in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
“This is about public health and safety, and at the Derby Festival that is always our top priority,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO, said in a news release. “We have a responsibility to the community, who has supported the Derby Festival for more than 60 years, to help with this effort.”
The events that will be postponed:
- Spelling Bee set for Saturday
- Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation Student Art Contest set for Monday
- Academic Challenge set for March 21
- Spring Fashion Show on March 26
- FamFest on April 3
- Fillies Derby Ball on April 4
KDF said it will contact all participants of the events. The plan is to reschedule all events.
