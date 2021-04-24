LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's Great BalloonFest Tribute has been postponed due to wind, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival's Twitter account.
The event will be moved to Sunday, KDF said, and timing will depend on weather conditions.
UPDATE: The winds have foiled us again! We hope to use our rain date of tomorrow - timing will depend on weather. We’ll keep you updated here! pic.twitter.com/Uw2pdY7zAS— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 24, 2021
KDF is also holding a #SpotTheBalloon giveaway. You can enter by taking a picture of a hot air balloon that is part of the event and posting it on social media with the hashtag #SpotTheBalloon. The winners will get a balloon ride for two.
For more information, visit the KDF website by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.