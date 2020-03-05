LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's Waterfront Jam kicks off April 23 with two dozen local and regional bands and five national acts.
Great Stage concerts include:
Country singer-songwriter Michael Ray on Friday, April 24 at 9 p.m. He's best known for songs including "Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less," "Get to You" and the recently released "Her World or Mine." Free admission for veterans and active military all day.
Classic rock band Foghat performs at Waterfront Jam on Saturday, April 25, at 9 p.m. They are best remembered '70s hits "Slow Ride," "I Just Want to Make Love to You" and "Third Time Luck." Foghot also has a new release titled "Under the Influence."
Christian rock quartet 7eventh Time Down headlines Celebration Sunday on April 26, at 5 p.m. Based out of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, 7eventh Time Down cracked the Top 20 on both the Billboard Heatseekers and Christian Album charts with multiple hits. Love & The Outcome, Rhett Walker, and Stillman will open the show.
Local favorite The Crashers hit the stage Monday, April 27, at 7 p.m. in Louisville. The Crashers have toured all over the world, sharing the stage with world-famous artists such as Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Aerosmith and Luke Bryan.
Multi-platinum hip-hop group Digital Underground with Rob Base performs at Waterfront Jam on Tuesday, April 28, at 8 p.m. The group is known for hits such as "Humpty Dance," "Same Song," "Kiss U Back" and "Doowutchalike." Freestyle artist Rob Base has been performing for 30 years with hits "It Takes Two," "Get on the Dance Floor" and "Joy and Pain."
Tony and the Tan Lines take the stage Wednesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. The band bills itself as the world's newest, hottest musical adventure featuring 70s soul and the Miami sound of the 80s.
Louisville garage punk band White Reaper with Special Guest Boa play Waterfront Jam on Thursday, April 30, at 8 p.m. White Reaper just released their third studio album and major label debut, "You Deserve Love," in October 2019. This summer they'll head out on a European tour with Pearl Jam.
There will also be a Derby Eve Concert at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 1.
Admission is free with a 2020 Pegasus Pin to the concerts at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville. VIP viewing is $25. A limited number of tickets are being sold on the KDF.org website.
Concerts on the Miller Lite Music Stage include a variety of local and regional music, including R&B, rock, country, blues and bluegrass from music acts including:
- Back2Mac on Thursday, April 23
- The Rumors on Friday, April 24
- Dustin Collins on Saturday, April 25
- Joslyn & The Sweet Compression on Sunday, April 26
- Soul Circus on Monday, April 27
- Juice Box Heroes on Tuesday, April 28
- J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, April 29
- The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, April 30
- Throwback Thursday on Friday, May 1
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville opens Thursday, April 23, for a nine-day run ending Derby Eve, Friday, May 1. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is a 2020 Pegasus Pin.
