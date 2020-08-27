LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to place your bets.
The 146th Kentucky Derby is Sept. 5, and the Keeneland Race Course outside Lexington, Kentucky, is opening drive-thru betting for races on both Oaks and Derby day.
The betting will happen behind the Keeneland Entertainment Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oaks day, Sept. 4, and from 7 a.m. through 7:01 p.m. on Derby day.
Everyone must complete a health screening and temperature check at Gate 1 before being allowed to participate.
No fans will be allowed at Churchill Downs for the 2020 Derby.
