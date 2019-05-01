LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a string of horse deaths, Keeneland is making a major donation to equine drug research and testing.
The Keeneland Association donated $1.3 million to the University of Kentucky's Keeneland Endowed Chair in Equine Veterinary Science. The donation comes after three horse deaths at the race track during the spring meet.
The gift will allow the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Gluck Equine Research Center to launch an equine drug research and testing program at the school. Money will be used to help improve the performance of horses in the racing industry.
The Keeneland Association has a 30-year relationship with UK funding advanced equine research and the study of infectious disease.
