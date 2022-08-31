KEENELAND 2022 - CLUBHOUSE- COURTESY.jpg

The grandstand at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Image courtesy video via Keeneland.  

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is hiring seasonal employees for its Fall Meet and Breeders' Cup Team.

The racetrack outside Lexington is hosting hiring events from Sept. 6-29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The events will be on the second-floor Grandstand, and anyone looking to apply needs to bring two forms of identification. To apply online, click here.

The Fall Meet runs from Oct. 7-29. And the Breeders' Cup World Championships is Nov. 4-5.

