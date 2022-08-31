LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is hiring seasonal employees for its Fall Meet and Breeders' Cup Team.
The racetrack outside Lexington is hosting hiring events from Sept. 6-29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.
NEWS: Keeneland Hosts Hiring Events In September To Recruit Seasonal Employees For Fall Meet, Breeders’ Cup Team. Read more → https://t.co/FLWyj2qztO pic.twitter.com/FFbkHrBUs2— Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) August 31, 2022
The events will be on the second-floor Grandstand, and anyone looking to apply needs to bring two forms of identification. To apply online, click here.
The Fall Meet runs from Oct. 7-29. And the Breeders' Cup World Championships is Nov. 4-5.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.