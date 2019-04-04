LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland's spring meet is off and running.
For the first time in 60 years, the horse racing track in Lexington opened its meet on a Thursday. There are 16 days of racing before the meet ends on April 26 with 18 stakes races worth a season-record of more than $4.5 million.
Opening weekend features nine stakes races, including the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G2) and the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland, major prep races that award 100 points each to the winner on the roads to the Kentucky Derby (G1) and Kentucky Oaks (G1), respectively.
The $100,000 Limestone Turf Sprint, a 5½-furlong grass race for 3-year-old fillies that will be run Friday, April 12, as a supporting feature of the prestigious $300,000 Maker's 46 Mile (G1).
Gates open each day during the meet at 11 a.m., and general admission is $5. Parking is free. There is no racing on Mondays or Tuesdays or Easter Sunday, which is April 21.
Sunrise Trackside happens on Saturday, April 6, 13 and 20. The public is invited to Breakfast With the Works, which allows you to buy breakfast and listen to commentary while horses train from 7-8:30 a.m. There are also children's activities in the Kids Club Corner.
Keeneland offers free guided tours of the track on Saturdays during Sunrise Trackside. The tours begin every 20 minutes from the welcome stand near the Paddock and Walking Ring from 7:30-10 a.m.
College Scholarship Day is Friday, April 5. Full-time college students can vie for $30,000 in scholarships awarded after each of the day's 10 races. Pre-register online by 5 p.m.
Other special events during the Keeneland spring meet include:
- Friday, April 12 - Maker's Mark Bottle Signing
- Sunday, April 14 - Military Day at the Races Presented by Marathon All active and reserve military and their families will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating with military I.D. Military families are invited to enjoy free food and children's activities in the North Terrace from noon to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 25 - Horses and Hope Pink Day
For more information about the spring meet and scheduled events, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.