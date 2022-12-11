LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDB) -- A tree dedicated to keeping those in need of warmth this holiday season has returned to Bardstown Road.
The tree is located outside of Louisville Beauty and Wellness and the Rock N' Roll Hippee Hair Salon & Clothing Boutique in the 1800 block of Bardstown Road.
Business owners Kassi Clifford and Sheila Curtis came up with the idea for the tree in 2021.
The two asked people to drop off donations to their stores and started hanging up items like scarfs, hats, gloves and socks on a tree outside.
Anyone who cannot afford warm clothing for themselves or their loved ones can then stop by and take what they need, no questions asked.
The women say they have had to restock this year's tree every day with fresh supplies.
"It's really heartwarming but it's also heartbreaking. It's just sad to see the people that need these little small things and how much joy it brings to them but that they need so much more," said Clifford. "I feel like it's not enough, but it's what we can do."
Clifford says having a few items to help stay warm can be the difference between life and death for some in our community.
For those experiencing homelessness, she says handwarmers, sternos, winter coats and thick blankets can vital to survival.
Clifford says this year they are especially hoping to receive a donation of a large bin or trunk to hold blankets or winter jackets that are too heavy to hang on the tree.
"I would love to see more trees where people could hang scarfs, hats and gloves. It's festive for the holidays but it also would just become a known thing," said Clifford.
