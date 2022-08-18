LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A famous actress and television personality is stopping in Louisville to speak about the release of her new book.
The Kentucky Performing Arts is hosting Kelly Ripa for her national book tour at The Kentucky Center on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Kelly Ripa: Live Wire includes a signed copy of Ripa's book, "Live Wire," which was released this year.
You asked for it, you got it: we just added three more stops to my book tour for LIVE WIRE! I hope to see you in one of these cities! Reserve your spot now at https://t.co/OXGF50WMuI pic.twitter.com/UzqLzdHYpU— Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) August 18, 2022
The book will show what “really makes her tick” as she writes about marriage, motherhood and her career in show business, including her work on “All My Children,” on which she and husband Mark Consuelos both appeared, according to a news release.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.