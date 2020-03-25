LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckian who traveled to Florida for spring break vacation returned home with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
Beshear strongly derided that kind of social interaction, calling on all Kentuckians to stay home to protect themselves and others.
He said Florida's government should have shut down the beaches and other large spring break gatherings, but he can't control that, only what Kentuckians do.
Beshear also announced Kentucky's fifth death related to the coronavirus, a 75-year-old man from Louisville. Kentucky now has 198 positive cases of the virus.
