LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Businesses in Kentuckiana are reinventing themselves to help protect those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SuperATV out of Madison, Indiana, usually works to soup up ATVs.
“We design and build all those parts for our consumer who wants to dress up, trick out or improve their performance on their rig,” said Managing Director Jay King.
When COVID-19 hit the state, King said his team members put their heads together and decided to switch gears and do something to help using their materials.
“We’ve converted our production line to start producing both a personal shield, or face shield, but we’re also creating a physical barrier, a clear polycarbonate barrier for all of those people that have to still go to work,” King said.
King said that even with a skeleton crew, in the next 10 days the company plan to make about 12,000 face shields and barriers that will be delivered to places such as hospitals, grocery stores, convenience stores, post offices and restaurants.
“We want to make sure that we slow down this pandemic,” King said.
The Royer Corporation, in southern Indiana, has the same goal. The business has gone from making party decorations to protective wear.
“Right now we are anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 shields into the process and we continue to ramp up everyday,” said Tom Seaver, with Royer.
Over in Kentucky, Clayton & Crume, known for making leather goods, also has converted its production space to make face shields.
“It’s been a unique time for everyone, but it’s been really cool. ... I think what I’ve learned the most is how willing people are to help,” said Co-Owner Tyler Jury.
People are now stepping up to help the companies that are trying to protect those working on the front lines, and King said all the work will help companies, too.
“If everybody collectively can work towards the same goal we can get through this and most businesses are going to be better off on the back end of this," King said. "We’re going to be better, faster, leaner and we’ll be able to help the community do the same."
