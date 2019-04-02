HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Erika Janes knows how child abuse can happen.
Janes is a nurse at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, and her job is to try to prevent child abuse and neglect.
"People have to believe this is 100 percent preventable," she said. "And it can happen to anyone."
But she and others still have work cut out for them.
A new report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows Kentucky and Indiana still struggle with child abuse. In 2017, 22.2 children out of 1,000 were victims in Kentucky, which was the highest rate in the nation. Indiana was second highest at 18.6.
"We, in fact, don't need a report to know that the numbers are up," Janes said, bluntly.
Advocates, deputies, and others gathered in Henryville on Tuesday night to talk about the problem.
"We just want to make a safer environment for all children in our community," said Maj. James Haehl with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Haehl said law enforcement can only do so much without more help from the public.
"Even if it's something that they're not really sure about, go ahead and report it anyway," he pleaded. "Let us at least take a look at it."
Janes wholeheartedly agrees and reminds people in Kentucky and Indiana that reporting possible child abuse isn't only a duty, but it's also a moral obligation.
"The call you make may save a child's life," she said. "That may be the call that starts an investigation that pulls a child out of a situation that's going down the tubes fast. You saved a life."
To report suspected child abuse or neglect in Kentucky, call 1-877-597-2331. In Indiana, call 1-800-800-5556.
