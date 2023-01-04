LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRRB) -- The extreme weather over the last couple of weeks has wrecked havoc on some homes and businesses across Kentuckiana.

Now, clean-up crews are drowning in demand.

Kentuckiana area impacted by extreme weather

Paul Davis Restoration crews are working to help clean up efforts of those impacted by extreme weather in Kentuckiana.

Between freezing cold temperatures at Christmas causing pipes to burst and recent flooding spilling into homes and businesses, Paul Davis Restoration crews are trying to keep up with high clean-up demand throughout Kentuckiana.

