LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRRB) -- The extreme weather over the last couple of weeks has wrecked havoc on some homes and businesses across Kentuckiana.
Now, clean-up crews are drowning in demand.
Between freezing cold temperatures at Christmas causing pipes to burst and recent flooding spilling into homes and businesses, Paul Davis Restoration crews are trying to keep up with high clean-up demand throughout Kentuckiana.
"This is definitely one of the worst volume, as far as claim volume, that I've seen in many many years," Charlie Horn, the president of Paul Davis Restoration, said.
The Louisville company currently has more than 100 people on a waiting list for their services.
"Every person that calls in and needs help, I feel like I owe it to them to get out now," Horn said. "The reality is... we can't service them all. We'd love to, but we just can't."
Horn says many of the places they've responded to have significant damage, with entire basements whole floors of commercial properties flooded.
While they work as hard as they can to make it to everyone on their list, he ultimately advises people to not put all their eggs in one basket.
"There's lots of other companies like us in the community," Horn said. "That service the people that need help, and I would ask people just to get on as many lists as you can and whoever can get to you first. That's most important to us."
Horn, knowing restoration companies across the area are dealing with the same demand, is asking for patience.
"There's people out there to help," he said. "It's going to take a while for a lot of us to get there."
As many people wait for help, Horn suggests removing valuables from the impacted area and placing furniture on blocks to get items out of the water to prevent further damage.