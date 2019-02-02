JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of Kentuckiana's groundhogs made the same prediction as Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day.
The Clark County Museum hosted their second Groundhog Day observance Saturday morning.
Dozer the groundhog lives at Wildlife in Need animal refuge in Charlestown. He was rescued after being abandoned by his mother.
When he came out early Saturday morning, he, like Phil, didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring.
"No more winter after this ... I'm keeping my fingers crossed though because groundhogs are wrong probably 50 percent of the time," said Jeanne Burke, with the Clark County Museum.
A fun fact about Dozer, he loves Honey Nut Cheerios, blueberry Nutri-Grain bars, and unsalted veggie chips.
