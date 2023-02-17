LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took a big step this week to increase access to a potentially life-saving drug, an effort some feel is key to tackling the opioid epidemic.
An FDA advisory panel recommended making Narcan available over the counter. It's the leading version of naloxone in the U.S., an overdose-reversal drug.
Addiction recovery organizations, such as Louisville's Seven Counties Services, said they're thrilled about the move.
"I'm very excited," said Cory Moneymaker, director of Seven Counties' Addiction Recovery Division. "It's difficult to help somebody change their life if they're not here anymore. So whatever we can do to save as many lives as possible has got to be the top priority."
Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show 1,943 overdose deaths were reported by September 2020 in Kentucky. That number jumped to 2,391 in 2021, and decreased slightly in 2022 with 2,254 reported.
In Jefferson County, overdose deaths have been on the rise since 2015, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The county did, however, see a slight decrease in 2022 from 2021, with 580 compared to 617 in 2021. In 2020, it saw 604, nearly double the 379 reported in 2019.
Indiana saw a similar jump between 2020 and 2021. By September 2020, the Hoosier state reported 2,160 overdose deaths, with 2,663 over the same period of time in 2021, and 2,698 in 2022.
The CDC's latest provisional mortality data shows more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose over 12 months, ending in January 2022. In all, the CDC has found 75% of overdose deaths involve opioids, a majority of which involve fentanyl.
"Our number of overdoses are way down, but the deaths are about the same," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "And that's because there's more and more dangerous types of opioids out there on the street as well, which makes Narcan even more crucial."
Yazel said the health department works to make Narcan as available as possible in the southern Indiana county.
"But there's only so many places that you can, you know, have it for public and things like that," he said.
He believes allowing Narcan over the counter, making it widely available in drug stores and many other locations, would greatly help with the opioid crisis.
"I think it's an important move," he said.
Getting the potentially life-saving drug in more hands to give more people a second chance to get the addiction recovery help they need.
"Ultimately, it's about saving as many lives as we can," Moneymaker said.
Final FDA approval is still needed before Narcan could be offered over the counter.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.