LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local hospitals and police departments are reminding people to drop off unused prescription drugs this weekend.
Saturday is the Department of Justice's National Drug Takeback Day.
Baptist Health has three locations where people can drop off anything from opioids to antibiotics.
St. Matthews Police will accept medications in the parking lot of the Baptist location on Kresge Way.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will take medications at the Bluegrass Parkway Baptist Health location.
Drop boxes will be available near the emergency room at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. People can also drop items off at any Indiana State Police post on Saturday and year-round.
Anyone can stop by these locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Needles are not accepted at takeback locations.
Doctors said disposing of expired medications is a step towards safety.
"You can have potential for accidental exposure and poisoning for children or seniors, and even pets," said Leslie Hurst, a Baptist Health pharmacist. "Medications are the leading cause of childhood poisoning today, and more than 60,000 children are in our emergency room departments across the United States each year due to accidental poisoning."
Although it's a day of awareness, people are encouraged to drop off unused, unwanted or expired drugs year-round.
To find a drop-off location near you, click here.
